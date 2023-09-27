Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

HYI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.39. 11,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,058. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.55.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

