Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
HYI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.39. 11,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,058. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.55.
About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.