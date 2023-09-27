Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HOVNP opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $743,469.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.