Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 66,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,863. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

