Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.06

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and traded as low as $9.78. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 17,381 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Ideal Power Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 49.52% and a negative net margin of 5,123.78%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Stories

