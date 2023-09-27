Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILKAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is -326.14%.
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.
