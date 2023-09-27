Immutable X Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $322.50 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $322.50 million and $31.91 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002138 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
