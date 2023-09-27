Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Informa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061. Informa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

Informa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

