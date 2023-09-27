InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 28,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

