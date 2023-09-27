Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Trading Up 16%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Inpex Trading Up 16.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

