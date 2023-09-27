Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,656,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,980.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blink Charging Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,590. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BLNK. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BLNK

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 41.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.