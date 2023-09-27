Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells 12,118 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $170,257.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 419,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $125,938.50.

On Friday, July 14th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 71,177 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $1,037,048.89.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,687. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.49, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

