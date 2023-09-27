Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells 12,118 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $170,257.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 419,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 18th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $125,938.50.
  • On Friday, July 14th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 71,177 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $1,037,048.89.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,687. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.49, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprinklr

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.