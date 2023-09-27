International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International General Insurance stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ IGICW remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

international general insurance holdings limited (igih) is registered in the dubai international financial centre (difc) with operations in bermuda, the united kingdom, jordan and malaysia. the igi group commenced operations in march 2002 and has evolved as a major participant within its specialised lines of business.

