InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$58.65 million during the quarter.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
