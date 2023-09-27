InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 395.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.33. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
