Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 88.9% in September

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PSL traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $83.44. 1,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $89.33.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2272 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.