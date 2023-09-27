Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 88.9% in September

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSL traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $83.44. 1,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $89.33.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2272 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 958.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

