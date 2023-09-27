Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Short Interest Up 650.0% in September

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQMG. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 2,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

