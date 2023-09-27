Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the August 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

PIO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

About Invesco Global Water ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

