iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 77.5% in September

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 485,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,714,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 735,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 396,763 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

