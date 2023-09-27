iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 77.5% in September

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 485,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $48.72.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.