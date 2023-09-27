iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

