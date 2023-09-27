iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, an increase of 165.5% from the August 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 142,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,895. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

