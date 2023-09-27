iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 224,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.91. 7,668,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

