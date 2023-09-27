iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2,662.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $174,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,953,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,374,379. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

