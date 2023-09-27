IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

IX Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IX Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 3,836.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 68,788 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 13.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

