Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ JGGC traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

