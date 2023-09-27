James G. Castellano Sells 12,500 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,889. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $108,023,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 285,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

