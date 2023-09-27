Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $97,722.35 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,456.33 or 1.00012832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0068422 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $120,221.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars.

