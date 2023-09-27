JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 207.2% in September

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,507,900 shares, an increase of 207.2% from the August 31st total of 1,141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35,079.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JFEEF remained flat at $15.70 on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311. JFE has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

