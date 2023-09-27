JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 207.2% in September

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,507,900 shares, an increase of 207.2% from the August 31st total of 1,141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35,079.0 days.
JFE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JFEEF remained flat at $15.70 on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311. JFE has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.
JFE Company Profile
