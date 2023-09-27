John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Position Lowered by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. 108,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

