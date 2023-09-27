JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of MATE traded down GBX 2.36 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.64 ($1.09). 38,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,056. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.86 million and a PE ratio of -1,528.33.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.