JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.37. 2,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 47,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $307.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

