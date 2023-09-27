JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Boosts Stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,838 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned 0.16% of Pagaya Technologies worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Pagaya Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,998. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PGY. Benchmark reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Pagaya Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Further Reading

