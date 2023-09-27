JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 2,330 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,526,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056,832. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.