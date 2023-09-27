K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE KBL opened at C$31.88 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.35 million, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.49.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.12. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of C$80.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million. Research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9838032 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

