Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the August 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KAO Price Performance

KAO stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. KAO has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

Featured Articles

