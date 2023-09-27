Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

