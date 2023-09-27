Kilroy Realty Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 147.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

