Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 66.6% in September

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the August 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Kintara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.