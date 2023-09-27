Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $699,566.78

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $29.44 million and approximately $699,566.78 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00098797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.