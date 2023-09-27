Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 1.7 %

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$32.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$26.66 and a 12 month high of C$39.59.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 99.54%. The company had revenue of C$51.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2253659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LIF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

