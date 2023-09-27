Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE:LIF opened at C$32.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$26.66 and a 52 week high of C$39.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.54 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 99.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2253659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LIF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.