Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

LGYRF stock remained flat at $92.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

