Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
LGYRF stock remained flat at $92.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $92.00.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
