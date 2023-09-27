Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading Down 5.4%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 252,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 169,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold Stock Down 5.4 %

Liberty Gold Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

See Also

