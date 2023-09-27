Lido Staked ETH Price Tops $1,602.23 (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $14.01 billion and $3.17 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,602.23 or 0.06061807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,741,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,738,975.8059755. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,589.56155147 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $6,136,545.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

