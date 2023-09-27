Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Liquefied Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.
Liquefied Natural Gas Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
About Liquefied Natural Gas
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liquefied Natural Gas
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.