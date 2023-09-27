Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $14.76 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,463,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,399,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0033061 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
