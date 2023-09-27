Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $34.00 million and approximately $219,500.04 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

