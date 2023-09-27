LXP Industrial Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 2,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,096,000 after acquiring an additional 777,373 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

