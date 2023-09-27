Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Shares Down 0.5%

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.75. 1,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Lyons Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Lyons Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.