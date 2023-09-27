Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Up 661.5% in September

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, a growth of 661.5% from the August 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on LYRA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. 123,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,876. The firm has a market cap of $183.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 4,917.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

