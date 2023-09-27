MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 314,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. MacroGenics had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 million. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,779,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,442,605.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Hurwitz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $162,393.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,779,963 shares in the company, valued at $51,442,605.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,117,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 373,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

